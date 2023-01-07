Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mahindra all set to launch its Thar 2WD SUV in India’s Auto Expo 2023 | All you need to know

The makers of the Thar 2WD SUV have recently updated the new variants in their official brochure with back end of the latest version of the Thar off-road SUV. This upcoming launch of the SUV is about to be an affordable option for buyers who are looking forward to purchasing a Thar.

Moreover, the makers are not providing 4*4 capabilities with this model. Preferably, the company will launch this SUV with a rear-wheel generated by both a diesel and a petrol engine. This variant will come with hard top versions and features.

This variant will also have safety features such as ESP with Roll-over Mitigation, Electronic Brake Locking Differential, Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control. The wheel size of the car will also have an option in 16-inch or 18-alloys. The upcoming launch of the rear-wheel SUV will be offering two variants which are AX Opt and LX.

The model will be having 1.5-litre D117 CRDe diesel engine generating 117 hp of maximum power and is also efficient in generating 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come with a six-speed manual gearbox. The petrol variants of the model will come with a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi unit.

ALSO READ: AutoExpo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to KIA EV9 - Here's what to watch out for

It is also effective in generating 150 hp of power and similar torque as the diesel versions. On the other hand, the company is also working on a five-door model of the SUV. The trial hints at the possibility of having a sunroof. The new variant will be first revealed at the Auto-Expo 2023.

This model will be offering three new colours which will be Everest White, Aquamarine and Blazing Bronze. And there are more colours adding up with this, such as Red Rage, Galaxy Grey and Napoli Black. The new five-door model will be revealed at Auto-Expo this year with cars like Maruti Suzuki Jimmy 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door which are also rumoured to be showcased.

ALSO READ: CES 2023: Volkswagen to launch ID.7 Electric Sedan- All you need to know