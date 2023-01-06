AutoExpo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to KIA EV9 - Here's what to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO According to sources, the Jimny SUV will come with a petrol 1.5 litre four-cylinder K15B engine.

AutoExpo 2023: After a gap of three years due to the Covid pandemic, AutoExpo will be returning with a mega show in India. It will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 13 to 18. Here are all most sought after launches that you too should be on the lookout for:

KIA EV9

KIA has recently shared a teaser of their new electric car EV9’s concept. The model is scheduled for launch later this year and it will be revealed in the AutoExpo show. The company is expected to begin global production of its EV9 model soon after launch.

EV9 has some impressive specifications. The car can go from 0-100 in about 5 seconds. It has a range of about 560km in single charge. KIA has said that the EV’s charging voltage can go upto 350 kilowatts; thanks to its 800 volt electric system inherited from the EV6 model. The charging speed that is claimed by KIA is much faster than any EV currently in production.

LML Star Electric Scooter

It is a Hollywood story come true. A company which filed for insolvency in 2017, is making a comeback at the AutoExpo 2023. It will showcase its Electric Scooter, Star, at the AutoExpo. The scooter’s expected battery capacity is about 3kw as its range in a single charge has been revealed to be 150 km.

The Star electric scooter comes loaded with features to make it stand out in this emerging and hyper-competitive segment. It has a photo-sensitive headlamp which automatically turns on or off depending on the amount of light, a fully interactive touch display and a seat which is adjustable.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti is making its entry into the SUV sector with Jimny; expected to launch in June this year, it will be displayed at the AutoExpo.

According to predictions, the SUV will come with a petrol 1.5 litre four-cylinder K15B engine. It will produce 101 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. The petrol engine will be paired with a 5-speed transmission (manual) or an automatic 6-speed torque convertor transmission.

Lexus SUV RX 450hl

Lexus will also be showcasing its new variant of the globally popular SUV RX at the AutoExpo 2023. The new variant will be called SUV RX 450hl and will come with a hybrid (petrol-electric) engine. It produces 309bhp and 335 Nm of torque.

Lexus describes the model as a luxury crossover. The company has priced the RX 450hl at a whopping ₹1.11 Cr. The SUV comes in a single 7-seater option.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota is re-energising its Innova brand by launching the new Innova Hycross. The company has been able to garner much appeal in the Indian market because of Innova. The car will be showcased at AutoExpo in greater Noida.

Innova Hycross will be come with two engine variations: one will be a petrol 2 litre four-cylinder engine which produces 150bhp and 187 Nm of torque and a hybrid variant which adds an electric motor increasing the total horsepower to 261 bhp and torque to 206 Nm.