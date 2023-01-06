CES 2023: Volkswagen to launch ID.7 Electric Sedan- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Sedan

Volkswagen will reportedly introduce its brand-new ID.7 car which is an entirely electric four-door sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) which is taking place in Las Vegas. As per the reports, it will conceal the features and will be wrapped in clever camouflage, a wonderful painting approach.

It will originally come alongside the Volkswagen Arteon and Volkswagen Passat, the latter of which will only be available as an estate in its next version. It is the sixth vehicle to be introduced in the ID range. Once the conversion to EVs is made, Volkswagen would not be producing any more variants of the Arteon or Passat, making it the sole vehicle available in Europe's rapidly contracting D-segment. The ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, and ID. Buzz has been followed by the ID.6, which is the sixth electric vehicle in the Volkswagen series.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz and the MEB-based ID 7 both have a wheelbase of 2970mm, measuring 4950mm long, 1858mm wide, and 1528mm high. The ID 7 is now longer than both the Passat and Arteon as a result.

The ID 7's manufacturing bodywork is worn by the CES display car, but its final style is concealed by a unique QR code-inspired camouflage. Before the ID 7's later in the year going on sale, a complete reveal will take place in the second quarter of 2023.

The forty layers of paint that make up the camouflage, known as Electroluminescent, are translucent. After that, an electric current is passed through it, allowing the 22 distinct car parts to light up.

By 2026, VW will launch ten new electric vehicles, including the ID.7. The series production model of the Volkswagen ID.7 is slated to make its world debut in the second quarter of 2023.

Thomas Schafer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, stated that the company is expanding its electric model line-up with the forthcoming ID.7 into higher market segments and that the sedan

would provide first-rate innovation and reliability. One of the ten new electric vehicles we intend to introduce by 2026 is the ID.7.