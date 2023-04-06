Hyundai Motors India confirms launch of its latest mini SUV in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI File Photo for representation only.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has confirmed the launch of a new SUV in the Indian car market. According to the company’s official announcement, the SUV has advanced technology, greater safety, and strong performance, making it a “smart car”.

The Ai3 compact SUV is likely to compete with the Tata Punch in India though the company refused to disclose any further details. The new car will be an entry-level model in the Hyundai SUV lineup sitting below the Venue.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Creta, Venue Alcazar, Tucson to cost more: Check out the latest price list

The size and position will be identical to the Hyundai Casper sold in South Korea, but the design of the India-spec Ai3 will be much different. Last month, a test mule of the model was sighted testing on Indian soil for the first time, hinting that its arrival in the Indian market is soon.

Previous sightings have given us an idea of how the tiny SUV would look. It is expected to share design aspects with the Venue, especially on the exterior. One identifying element will be the H-shaped LED DRL, which is related to “Hyundai”. Roof rails, two-tone alloy wheels, and LED lighting are expected to come standard.

The interiors of Hyundai’s all-new SUV could include a dual-tone motif, a sleek front armrest, cup holders on the centre console, a 50:50 split function for the second-row seats and brushed aluminium accents. Multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a reversing camera will almost certainly keep you safe.

According to rumours, the Hyundai Ai3 price might start as low as Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), though this has yet to be confirmed. Hyundai’s new SUV is scheduled to go on sale in August.