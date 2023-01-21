Follow us on Image Source : HYUNDAI.COM Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price, variants explained

Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India and has priced it between Rs5.69 lakh to Rs8.47 lakh(ex-showroom, India). The streamlined hatchback gets reprofiled frontal and hindered fascia, new upholstery on the inside and some important additions to the outfit list. Let us take a close look at what features are being offered in each individual trim.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is offered in four trims – Period, Magna, Sportz and Asta. All four trims come with a sole 83hp,1.2- litre petrol machine that comes slept to either a 5- speed primer or a 5- speed AMT gearbox. The gearbox is standard across the range, while the AMT gearbox is offered on all but the base E trim.

Hyundai is also offering a plant-fitted CNG tackle on the Grand i10 Nios. In CNG- spec, the Nios is only offered with the gearbox that comes in the mid-spec Sportz and Asta trims. Here are the features you will get on each trim of the new Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios period (Rs5.69 lakh) Machine –1.2 petrol - MT

14- inch sword bus

Body-coloured bumper

LED tail lights

Gear Shift index

Keyless entry

Front power windows

4 airbags ABS with EBD

Central locking

Rear parking sensors

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna (Rs6.61 lakh-7.56 lakh) Machine –1.2 petrol - MT/ AT,1.2 CNG- MT

Black radiator grille

LED day running lights

14- inch steel wheels with covers

3.5 inch MID in instrument cluster

Noise-integrated audio system

Bluetooth, USB connectivity

Steering mounted controls

4 speakers

Rear AC reflections

Rear power windows

Electrically malleable sect glasses

Fast USB charger

Driver seat height adaptation

Electronic Stability Control (AMT only)

Hill start help control (AMT only)

Tire pressure examiner

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (Rs7.20 lakh-8.11 lakh) Machine –1.2 petrol - MT/ AT,1.2 CNG- MT

Automatic Projector headlamps 15- inch sword bus with covers

Roof rails

Bartered-out B- pillar and window line

Turn indicators on wing glasses

Electric folding sect glasses

Buff black dashboard inserts infotainment display

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Voice recognition

Automatic air conditioner

Rear parcel tray

Reverse parking camera

Defogger

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta( Rs7.93 lakh-8.47 lakh) Machine –1.2 petrol- MT/ AT

15- inch diamond cut blends

Chrome outside door handles

Wireless phone bowl

Push button launch/ stop

Cruise control

Cooled glove box

Rear headrests

washer wiper

6 airbags

ISOFIX mounts

FAQs

Q1. How many Grand i10 Nios variants are there?

There are 12 different models of the Grand i10 Nios, including the Asta CNG, AMT Asta, Sportz CNG, Turbo Sportz, Magna CNG, AMT Magna, AMT Sportz, Asta, Era, Magna, Sportz, and Sportz Dual Tone.

Q2. Is the Grand i10 comfortable to drive for long distances?

Yes, it is comfortable for 300-400 km of continuous driving.