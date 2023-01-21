Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift in India and has priced it between Rs5.69 lakh to Rs8.47 lakh(ex-showroom, India). The streamlined hatchback gets reprofiled frontal and hindered fascia, new upholstery on the inside and some important additions to the outfit list. Let us take a close look at what features are being offered in each individual trim.
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is offered in four trims – Period, Magna, Sportz and Asta. All four trims come with a sole 83hp,1.2- litre petrol machine that comes slept to either a 5- speed primer or a 5- speed AMT gearbox. The gearbox is standard across the range, while the AMT gearbox is offered on all but the base E trim.
Hyundai is also offering a plant-fitted CNG tackle on the Grand i10 Nios. In CNG- spec, the Nios is only offered with the gearbox that comes in the mid-spec Sportz and Asta trims. Here are the features you will get on each trim of the new Grand i10 Nios.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios period (Rs5.69 lakh) Machine –1.2 petrol - MT
- 14- inch sword bus
- Body-coloured bumper
- LED tail lights
- Gear Shift index
- Keyless entry
- Front power windows
- 4 airbags ABS with EBD
- Central locking
- Rear parking sensors
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna (Rs6.61 lakh-7.56 lakh) Machine –1.2 petrol - MT/ AT,1.2 CNG- MT
- Black radiator grille
- LED day running lights
- 14- inch steel wheels with covers
- 3.5 inch MID in instrument cluster
- Noise-integrated audio system
- Bluetooth, USB connectivity
- Steering mounted controls
- 4 speakers
- Rear AC reflections
- Rear power windows
- Electrically malleable sect glasses
- Fast USB charger
- Driver seat height adaptation
- Electronic Stability Control (AMT only)
- Hill start help control (AMT only)
- Tire pressure examiner
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (Rs7.20 lakh-8.11 lakh) Machine –1.2 petrol - MT/ AT,1.2 CNG- MT
- Automatic Projector headlamps 15- inch sword bus with covers
- Roof rails
- Bartered-out B- pillar and window line
- Turn indicators on wing glasses
- Electric folding sect glasses
- Buff black dashboard inserts infotainment display
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
- Voice recognition
- Automatic air conditioner
- Rear parcel tray
- Reverse parking camera
- Defogger
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta( Rs7.93 lakh-8.47 lakh) Machine –1.2 petrol- MT/ AT
- 15- inch diamond cut blends
- Chrome outside door handles
- Wireless phone bowl
- Push button launch/ stop
- Cruise control
- Cooled glove box
- Rear headrests
- washer wiper
- 6 airbags
- ISOFIX mounts
FAQs
Q1. How many Grand i10 Nios variants are there?
There are 12 different models of the Grand i10 Nios, including the Asta CNG, AMT Asta, Sportz CNG, Turbo Sportz, Magna CNG, AMT Magna, AMT Sportz, Asta, Era, Magna, Sportz, and Sportz Dual Tone.
Q2. Is the Grand i10 comfortable to drive for long distances?
Yes, it is comfortable for 300-400 km of continuous driving.