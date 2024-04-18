Force Motors teases updated 5-door Gurkha ahead of its launch: Check design, features

Follow us on Image Source : FORCE Force Gurkha

Force Motors is gearing up to launch an updated Force Gurkha in India. The updated Gurkha will come in both 3-door and 5-door variants. Before the launch, the company teased the SUV showing its interior, exterior, and features. The teaser only shows the 5-door variant but the 3-door variant is also expected to get the same features. Here are all the details you need to know.

Force Gurkha specifications

Force is yet to reveal the exact specifications of the updated Gurkha SUV but it is expected to continue with a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine and a 5-speed manual transmission. It is also expected to get an auto start-stop system to improve the new Gurkha’s fuel efficiency. The SUV will also get AdBlue to meet BS6 Phase II norms.

Teasers suggest that the SUV will feature a similar overall design but will get some unique touches. It is likely to get new alloy wheel designs with Ceat Czat H/T rubber, which are offered as 215/75 R15s.

Based on the teaser, it appears that the dash layout of the updated Gurkha will be similar to the outgoing model. The new version is expected to include storage space with a lid above the larger touchscreen infotainment system, which is an upgrade from the 7.0-inch unit in the previous model. Additionally, the updated Gurkha will feature a digital instrument cluster that displays more information than before.

The 5-door model has undergone some significant changes, including the addition of a shift-on-the-fly 4WD knob located next to the driver's seat on the center console. The 3-door Gurkha, on the other hand, had separate front and rear diff-lock levers and a manually operated transfer case. It remains to be confirmed whether this alteration will be reflected in the upcoming Gurkha 3-door model.

