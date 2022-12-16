Delhi: Private cars to soon run as school cabs; Check govt's new policy

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The school cab policy was formulated in 2007.

The Delhi government will now allow private cars to be converted to commercial vehicles to ferry school children after certain alterations under a new policy, sources said on Thursday.

In a one-of-its-kind move, the transport department will allow private to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors, and roof carriers to carry bags. It was stated that the policy shall be placed in the public domain after it is vetted by all departments.

Under the present policy, if someone wants to run a cab for school children, they are supposed to first buy a new vehicle and then register it under the school cab category.



Once the new cab policy is in place, a CNG-fuelled private vehicle with a valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and get a permit for carrying school children.

The school cab policy was formulated in 2007. Ten years later, a condition stating that only new vehicles can be registered in this category was introduced.

(With inputs from PTI)

