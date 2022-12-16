Delhi: Teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of school

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area

Teacher throws student from first floor: In a shocking incident, a class 5 student was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher who has subsequently been arrested, police said on Friday.

The class teacher from Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with small scissors and then threw her off from the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said. Another teacher intervened, but in vain.

The injured girl child is under treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital and is stated to be out of danger, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness.

"The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well. "The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," a senior MCD official said.

Latest India News