Friday, December 16, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: Teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of school

Delhi: Teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of school

The class teacher from Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with a small scissors and then threw her off from the first floor of the building

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2022 15:59 IST
Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area
Image Source : TWITTER Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area

Teacher throws student from first floor: In a shocking incident, a class 5 student was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher who has subsequently been arrested, police said on Friday.

The class teacher from Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with small scissors and then threw her off from the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said. Another teacher intervened, but in vain.

The injured girl child is under treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital and is stated to be out of danger, he said.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness.

Related Stories
Delhi private schools likely to declare details of nursery classes | Check latest updates

Delhi private schools likely to declare details of nursery classes | Check latest updates

Delhi records best air quality since Oct 15 as AQI settles at 177

Delhi records best air quality since Oct 15 as AQI settles at 177

Acid attack: Delhi boy throws acid on 17-year-old schoolgirl in Dwarka; Kejriwal reacts

Acid attack: Delhi boy throws acid on 17-year-old schoolgirl in Dwarka; Kejriwal reacts

"The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well. "The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," a senior MCD official said.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News