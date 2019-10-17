Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Resurrection of 'Hamara Bajaj' | Details on price, colors, range

Image Source : BAJAJ Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Resurrection of India's most popular scooter | Everything you need to know

The EV market is growing at an unprecedented rated in India. In a latest development, Bajaj has become the first major two-wheeler brand in India to enter the electric landscape by re-introducing one of it's most successful scooter 'Chetak' with an all-new electric engine.

The all-new Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter will be launched in Pune in January 2020. The production of the scooter has already begun.

Image Source : BAJAJ Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Front

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter - Battery, Motor and Range

The Chetak will be using a 4kW electric motor along with an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery. The all-new Chetak will have two riding modes - Eco and Sport - and the range on the two modes will be 95km and 85km respectively. Bajaj has stated that these figures were acheived by the company testing the scooters in Pune and claims that the ARAI test figures will be significantly higher.

While the Bajaj Chetak will come with an in-built charger which will support the regular 5-ampere home power outlet, there will be no DC fast charging option on the scooter. According to Bajaj, the range is sufficient enough to not require the fast charging option. Bajaj Chetak will take approximately 5 hours to get fully charged. Bajaj will also be selling a home charging station at a 'nominal cost'.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter -- Styling

The all-new Bajaj Chetak Electric comes with a retro styling profile. The headlight boasts of a LED DRL while all the other lights are also LED. The indicators come with a scrolling function. The scooter also has a keyless start function as standard.

The Chetak will also come with a fully digital instrument cluster and a number of connected features like vehicle parameter monitoring as well as security.

Image Source : BAJAJ Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Instrument Cluster

A special mobile application that gives the rider a comprehensive overview of many aspects of the vehicle and ride history is also expected to be launched by Bajaj.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter -- Colours

As per reports, Bajaj will offer the new Chetak electric in 6 colours including classic ivory and gold. No graphics are expected on the sides of the scooter going with the retro-styling.

Image Source : FILE Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Resurrection of India's most popular scooter | Everything you need to know

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter -- Price

Bajaj is yet to announce the official price of the Chetak electric but it is expected to be priced 'attractively'. MD Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj, was quoted as saying, "I hesitate to call it an aggressive price, but we'll price it attractively. It's not going to be as high as Rs 1.5 lakh."