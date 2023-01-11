Auto Expo 2023: Noida police issues traffic and parking advisory from Jan 11 to 18 | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Auto Expo 2023: Noida police issues traffic and parking advisory from Jan 11 to 18

Auto Expo 2023: India's flagship motor show Auto Expo began today, January 11, after having been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic for the last three years. The 16th edition of the mega automotive show will continue for seven days, i.e till January 18.

The public can attend Auto Expo 2023 from January 13 to 18, with the exception of the first two days, January 11-12, which are reserved for the media. Anticipation the massive footfall, the Noida police has issued traffic as well as parking advisory for the people. To reduce traffic congestion in the city, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions on several stretches and routes.

Have a look at advisory issued by Noida Traffic Police:

Parking facility is available at the Bada Golchakkar, which is close to the Galgotia Cut and the Expo Mart Golchakkar, for travellers arriving via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. From there, they can go to Auto Expo in the vehicles provided by the Expo Mart.

Visitors can use the Expo Mart, Sirsa Golchakkar, and Peripheral Expressway as an alternate route, if there is too much traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.

After the programme, individuals who want to go to the Noida-Greater Noida expressway can go to the parking at Bada Golchakkar and travel to the Accurate Institute T point, using the service road from there to the Hindon cut and Safipur Underpass to reach the expressway.

Greater Noida's Expo Mart will forbid heavy vehicles, and cranes will be used to deal with damaged and abandoned vehicles left standing on the roadside.

Vehicle pass holders issued by the organisers will be allowed to enter the Expo Mart only through the designated gate, and parking arrangements will be made for VIP vehicles on the premises.

Main highlights of the event

The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar and MG Motor India will lead the traditional automakers at the show at Greater Noida that will witness five global launches and 75 product launches and unveils.

"There is a larger number of overall industry participants compared to the earlier edition in 2020, with around 80 industry stakeholders participating at the Motor Show, including 46 vehicle manufacturers," an official of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

Keeping in tune with the industry trend of electrification, the official said there will be a much larger participation of newer startup players who are manufacturing vehicles, most of them producing only electric vehicles ranging from two and three-wheelers to passenger and commercial electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies)