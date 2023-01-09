Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Sonet facelift likely to debut - Expected features

Follow us on Image Source : KIA INDIA WEBSITE Kia Sonet

Auto Expo 2023: Korean automaker Kia Motors expects to unveil its refreshed Sonet at India's Auto Expo 2023 which is scheduled to happen this month. The vehicle will get new styling and a new cabin with new features, like the Venue's facelift from last year. It will continue to come with a choice of diesel and gasoline engines under the hood.

New Features

The Sonet SUV, which was introduced in 2020, is expected to receive a redesign, as car lovers anticipate Kia India to present the refreshed B2-segment SUV at the Auto Expo 2023.

ALSO READ: Mahindra all set to launch its Thar 2WD SUV in India’s Auto Expo 2023 | All you need to know

The Kia Sonet facelift will likely get a new grille, similar to the one on the 2024 Kia Seltos, as one of its most notable features. In the facelifted version, LED DRLs, updated headlamp clusters, and a larger grille are all possible. Connected LED tail lights, like those found on the new Kia Carnival and Carens, may also be included in the Sonet facelift from Kia. Also, the sole feature of the Sonet facelift along the sides is likely to be the brand-new alloy design. However, the powertrain department is likely to undergo the most significant change.

Engine & Specifications

The new Sonet may use a 1.2-litre gasoline engine with 81 horsepower and 115 nm of torque, a 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine with 117 horsepower and 172 nm of torque, or a 1.5-litre diesel engine in two different tunes: 113 hp/250 nm and 99 hp/240 nm. A 5/6-speed manual, an automatic, an iMT, and a DCT gearbox will all be connected to the motors. It can substantially reduce the requirement for a diesel automatic, enhancing fuel efficiency. Additionally, the diesel-ACMT combination will likely cost less than the current diesel-torque converter automatic option.

At the time of its launch, the facelifted Sonet's pricing and availability information will be made public. However, it is expected to cost more than the previous model, which starts at Rs. 7.69 lakhs (from the showroom).

ALSO READ: AutoExpo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to KIA EV9 - Here's what to watch out for