40 years of Maruti Suzuki in India: Carmaker unleashes Black Edition Baleno, XL6 other models

Nexa Black Edition is available in Zeta and Alpha models of Ignis, all Ciaz variants, Alpha and Alpha+ models of XL6.

To commemorate its 40 years in India, car manufacturing company, Maruti Suzuki, has come up with black editions of its various models including its Nexa models Ciaz, Ignis, Baleno, XL6, and the recently introduced Grand Vitara.

It is interesting to note that these five Nexa models will also be available in a premium metallic black, which is said to be different from standard black. However, the Black edition is only available on a select number of Maruti Suzuki automobile models. Nexa Black Edition, for instance, is available in Zeta and Alpha models of Ignis, all Ciaz variants, Alpha and Alpha+ models of XL6, and Grand Vitara Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha, and Alpha+ models. The special edition vehicles' prices remain comparable to those of the standard NEXA vehicle line.

"Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated that the Nexa Black Edition vehicles embody the sophistication and exclusivity that their customers expect from Nexa."

Srivastava says that the Limited Edition Accessory packages let customers customise their favourite Nexa vehicle to match their style.

Packages of Limited Edition Accessory items cost extra. It includes a logo light, ORVM garnish, head lamp garnish, front fender garnish, black door garnish, rear underbody spoiler in grey and black, and more. It's important to note that not every accessory discussed here is available at every Nexa store.

