Sun Transit 2022: Effect on 12 zodiac signs of Surya Gochar in Scorpio

Sun Transit 2022: Surya, the king of the planets, enters the 12 zodiac signs after a certain period. Sun is considered to be the factor of prestige, respect, and high position. When the position of the Sun is strong in the horoscope, the person remains full of self-confidence and gets success in every field. The effect of the Sun's zodiac change varies on the people of each zodiac sign. According to astrological calculations, the Sun is entering Scorpio on 16 November 2022. When the sun enters a zodiac sign, it is known as Sankranti, so there will be Scorpio Sankranti on this day. This Surya Gochar will bring troubles in the lives of many zodiac signs, while many others will only get benefits.

Aries

Ganesha says this transit of the Sun brings many problems for the people of Aries. During this, you may have to face some sudden financial loss and some health-related problems. Skin problems, fever, and sleeping-related ailments may trouble you during this period. Therefore, you are advised to take your health seriously. During Surya Gichar, you should stay away from gossip, or else your name may get spoiled. Your expenses in the financial field may increase a lot. However, with the help of your partner, you will be able to control things.

Taurus

Ganesha says this transit is going to affect your married life. There may be tension in the relationship with the spouse. On the other hand, the chances of marriage are more for unmarried men. This time is also favorable for employed women. During this, the people of this zodiac sign will also be able to buy a new vehicle. Professionally, there will be profit in business during this period and you will go on a spiritual journey. There is also a need to pay attention to the health of the spouse.

Gemini

Ganesha says the transit of the Sun is going to be very good for Gemini people. With the influence of the Sun, you will get tremendous success in the government sector. You will also control your expenses, due to which there will be harmony in your life. Professionally, you will get good profit and progress in your job or occupation. You will get the full results of your hard work during this transit. For those who had planned to buy a new house or vehicle, their wishes may be fulfilled. You will also enjoy domestic life. During this period you can also get good news.

Cancer

Ganesha says Cancer sign people are going to get mixed results from this transit. You may have to face some problems in your love life due to some misunderstanding during this transit. You should spend a good time with your spouse and resolve the differences through dialogue. Work-related to houses or any kind of construction will be successful. You will take commercially important decisions. The people of this zodiac sign will be busy with religious work. Those coming into politics will get successful. During this time you are advised to keep yourself calm.

Leo

Ganesha says this transit is going to bring new changes for you because there will be peace in your family during this transit. Your mother's health may deteriorate. It is advised to keep away your aggression and arrogance. You can earn good money through the property during this transit. Business people will benefit. Health will improve, and participation in religious works will prove beneficial for the native. During this, your image can also increase socially. Although there may be a slight increase in your expenses and a decrease in income, there is no need to be disappointed because none of your work will stop.

Virgo

Ganesha says this transit of the Sun is going to be good for Virgo people. You will see good times in your life. Financially, your position will be strong and during this time you will move toward success. You are advised to take things seriously and invest in a bright future ahead. Students will get successful. The people of this zodiac may get money from an unexpected source. Sun in this house will increase your confidence and courage and as an energetic person, you may experience good relations with your life partner. You will get the full support of your colleagues.

Libra

Ganesha says Libra sign people are likely to make financial gains during Surya Gochar. Your mind will be happy with success in business. If you want to enter into a new business, then this is no better time. Sun is associated with your psychic and ego, so during the transit, you are likely to develop autistic tendencies, which may affect your relationship. At this time you have to take care of expenditure and savings and take a balanced diet. Your income flow will be good during this transit but you still need to take care of your expenses and savings.

Scorpio

Ganesha says there may be some aggression in your nature during this transit. There may be some gains on your work and career front. You will get the full support of people like your father in all your endeavors. In terms of health, you may have mild fever and headache. It is advisable to take proper care of your health during this phase of transit and adopt a healthy lifestyle especially to avoid problems. You will get the full support of your cousins.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says during this transit, you will get a chance to go on a long-distance journey. Be a little careful about your health because you may have a fever and stomach-related diseases. During this transit, you will have to spend a lot. People who are in the field of business or connected with foreign countries can expect some good news during the gochar. Sun transit can also create a high-pressure situation for some people. You will feel stable in your career. Your confidence may decrease during this transit.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this transit of the Sun is going to be very beneficial for you. During this time there will be an increase in respect in society and on the other hand you will be the center of attraction among your friends. You will be focused and determined and things will start falling in your favor. There are indications of gain in income and it will be a rewarding transit for the natives. You will move forward slowly and your personal life will also be very beneficial during this time. Students will be successful in the field of education during this transit and they can also go for higher studies.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this zodiac change of the Sun is going to be very good for Aquarius people. Those who are looking for a new job or are looking for a job change or promotion opportunity will be lucky enough to get their wish fulfilled during this Sun transit period. Those who are in the present job are also likely to get a chance to occupy a higher position in the workplace and during this time your colleagues and your subordinates will fully cooperate with you in your work and your efforts. Due to this, there is a strong possibility of increasing productivity and efficiency in the workplace. Your relations with seniors at the workplace will also improve.

Pisces

Ganesha says this transit of the Sun is going to make a lot of hard work from Pisces people. You will have to work very hard to finish any work. You may feel that destiny is not on your side. At home also you may have to face some stressful moments. Your father's health may get affected. You may also have to face some stress and travel in connection with work. Your respect will increase in society and due to your philanthropic nature, you will get recognition in society. You will be very metaphysical during this transit.

