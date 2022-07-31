Libra August Horoscope 2022: BP, diabetes patients need to take care; know astrology prediction

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Libra August Horoscope

Libra August Horoscope 2022: The planetary changes in the month of August will bring many turns and new events in the life of every zodiac sign. This time, the people of the Libra zodiac sign will witness some tensions in their love life while their career front will remain good, predicts astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla.

Daruwalla says this month you will plan for the future which will be very useful for you. The economic condition will be stronger than before. Suddenly you will meet an old friend. You will be able to turn many negative situations into positive ones with your hard work. A few political matters will remain muddled. At this time there is a need to take a very serious and thoughtful decision. You can act with the mind instead of the heart. A few detractors may spread false rumors about you. Any work that has been stuck for a long time can be completed. Due to carelessness in work, difficulties may arise, keep this in mind. Make a plan for the future that will be very positive.

Husband-wife relationship will be normal. Revealing a love affair can create tension in the family. Health will be excellent. But blood pressure and diabetes patients should take special care.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

