Aaj Ka Panchang 27 November 2022: Know Sunday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 27 November 2022: Today is the Chaturthi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Chaturthi Tithi will be till 4.25 pm today. Ravi Yoga will be there till 12.38 pm today. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 4.25 pm today. Today at 12.38 pm the Purvashadha Nakshatra will remain. The same Bhadra of Patal Lok will remain till 4.25 pm today. Apart from this, today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Chaturthi date - till 4.25 pm today

Ravi Yoga - till 12.38 pm today

Yayijay Yoga - Today evening till 4.25 pm

Purvashada Nakshatra - Today at 12.38 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 04:05 pm to 05:24 pm

Mumbai - 04:36 pm to 05:59 pm

Chandigarh - 04:03 pm to 05:21 pm

Lucknow - 03:53 pm to 05:13 pm

Bhopal - from 04:12 pm to 05:33 pm

Kolkata - 03:29 pm to 04:51 pm

Ahmedabad - 04:31 pm to 05:53 pm

Chennai - 04:14 pm to 05:39 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:52 am

Sunset - 5:24 pm

