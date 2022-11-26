Saturday, November 26, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang 27 November 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2022 21:03 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 27 November 2022: Today is the Chaturthi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Chaturthi Tithi will be till 4.25 pm today. Ravi Yoga will be there till 12.38 pm today. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 4.25 pm today. Today at 12.38 pm the Purvashadha Nakshatra will remain. The same Bhadra of Patal Lok will remain till 4.25 pm today. Apart from this, today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Chaturthi date - till 4.25 pm today

Ravi Yoga - till 12.38 pm today
Yayijay Yoga -  Today evening till 4.25 pm
Purvashada Nakshatra  - Today at 12.38 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 04:05 pm to 05:24 pm
Mumbai - 04:36 pm to 05:59 pm
Chandigarh - 04:03 pm to 05:21 pm
Lucknow - 03:53 pm to 05:13 pm
Bhopal - from 04:12 pm to 05:33 pm
Kolkata - 03:29 pm to 04:51 pm
Ahmedabad - 04:31 pm to 05:53 pm
Chennai - 04:14 pm to 05:39 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:52 am 
Sunset - 5:24 pm

 

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

