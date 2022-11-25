Aaj Ka Panchang 26 November 2022: Know Saturday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 26 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 26 November 2022: Today is the third date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Tritiya Tithi will be till 7:28 pm tonight. After crossing the whole day today, there will be colic yoga till 1:14 in the late night. The work done in Shool Yoga brings only sorrows everywhere. By the way, no work is ever completed in this yoga, but even if it is completed after suffering many hardships, it keeps on creating a prick in the heart like a colic. Do not do any work in this yoga, otherwise you will keep regretting throughout your life. Along with this, there will be relaxation from 2.58 pm today till 12.38 pm tomorrow. Ravi Yoga occurs when the moon transits in the fourth, sixth, ninth, tenth, thirteenth or twentieth constellation of the Sun. Ravi Yoga is considered very auspicious. 13 types of bad yogas are automatically destroyed in Ravi Yoga, so any kind of auspicious work can be done in Ravi Yoga.

Auspicious time

Tritiya Tithi - till 7.28 pm

Shool Yoga - till 1:14 in the night

Ravi Yoga - from 2.58 pm to 12.38 pm tomorrow

Rahukaal

Mumbai - from 09:39 in the morning to 11:03 in the afternoon

Chandigarh - from 09:34 am to 10:52 am

Lucknow - from 09:14 am to 10:34 am

Bhopal - from 09:24 am to 10:46 am

Kolkata - from 08:40 am to 10:02 am

Ahmedabad - from 09:43 in the morning to 11:05 in the afternoon

Chennai - 09:05 am to 10:30 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:51 am

Sunset - 5:24 pm

