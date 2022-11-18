Aaj Ka Panchang 19 November 2022: Know Saturday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 19 Nov 2022: Know Saturday's panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang 19 November 2022: Today is the tenth day of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Dashami Tithi will be at 10.29 am today, after that Ekadashi Tithi will start. Vishkumbh Yoga will remain till 12.26 minutes tonight. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 10.29 am today. Uttara-Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 12.14 minutes tonight. Apart from this, Patal Lok's Bhadra will be there for 10.21 minutes this morning.

Auspicious time

Dashami date - this morning at 10.29 am

Vishkumbh Yoga - till 12:26 in the night

Yayijay Yoga - Today morning at 10.29 am

Rahukaal

Delhi - from 09:27 am to 10:47 am

Mumbai - 09:36 in the morning to 11:00 in the afternoon

Chandigarh - 09:30 am to 10:49 am

Lucknow - from 09:10 am to 10:31 am

Bhopal - from 09:21 am to 10:43 am

Kolkata - 08:37 am to 10:00 am

Ahmedabad - from 09:40 in the morning to 11:02 in the afternoon

Chennai - from 09:02 am to 10:28 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:43 am

Sunset - 5:27 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7.30 a.m. in Predictions on India TV)

