Astrology: Symbols, meanings and characteristics of 12 zodiac signs

Astrology Tips: According to astrology, there are a total of 12 zodiac signs and each of which has its own unique characteristics and symbols. If you are into astrology, you would know how interesting things are related to it. From your personality, weaknesses, strengths, abilities and talents, your zodiac signs tell about it all. All 12 zodiac signs are ruled by different planets. Along with this, they also have different elements (fire, air, earth and water), which have a significant impact on our lives. Know about the symbol, meaning and characteristics of the 12 zodiac signs here.
Aries
Dates: March 21–April 19
Element: Fire
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky day: Tuesday
Ruling Planet: Mars
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Libra, Leo
Lucky Number: 1, 8, 17
Taurus
Date range: April 20–May 20
Element: Earth
Lucky Colours: Green, Pink
Lucky Days: Friday, Monday
Ruling Planet: Venus
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Scorpio, Cancer
Lucky Number: 2, 6, 9, 12, 24
Gemini
Date range: May 21–June 20
Element: Air
Lucky Colours: Light-Green, Yellow
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Ruling Planet: Mercury
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Sagittarius, Aquarius
Lucky Number: 5, 7, 14, 23
Cancer
Date range: June 21 – July 22
Element: Water
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday
Ruling Planet: Moon
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Capricorn, Taurus
Lucky Number: 2, 3, 15, 20
Leo
Date range: July 23–August 22
Element: Fire
Lucky Colours: Golden, Yellow, Orange
Lucky Day: Sunday
Ruling Planet: Sun
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Aquarius, Gemini
Lucky Number : 1, 3, 10, 19
Virgo
Date range: August 23 – September 22
Element: Earth
Lucky Colours: Grey, Beige, Yellow
Lucky Day: Wednesday
Ruling Planet: Mercury
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Pisces, Cancer
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 15, 23, 32
Libra
Date range: September 23–October 22
Element: Air
Lucky Colours: Pink, Green
Lucky Day: Friday
Ruling Planet: Venus
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Aries, Sagittarius
Lucky Number: 4, 6, 13, 15, 24
Scorpio
Date range: October 23–November 21
Element: Water
Lucky Colours: Red, Rust
Lucky day: Tuesday
Ruling Planet: Mars
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer
Lucky Number: 8, 11, 18, 22
Sagittarius
Date range: November 22–December 21
Element: Fire
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Day: Thursday
Ruling Planet: Jupiter
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Gemini, Aries
Lucky Number: 3, 7, 9, 12, 21
Capricorn
Date range: December 22–January 19
Element: Earth
Lucky Colours: Brown, Black
Lucky Day: Saturday
Ruling Planet: Saturn
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer
Lucky Number: 4, 8, 13, 22
Aquarius
Date range: January 20–February 18
Element: Air
Lucky Colours: Light-Blue, Silver
Lucky Day: Saturday
Ruling Planet: Saturn
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Sagittarius, Leo
Lucky Number: 4, 7, 11, 22, 29
Pisces
Date range: February 19–March 20
Element: Water
Lucky Colours: Mauve, Lilac, Violet, Violet, Sea Green
Lucky Day: Thursday
Ruling Planet: Jupiter
Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Virgo, Taurus
Lucky Number: 3, 9, 12, 15, 18, 24