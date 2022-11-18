Astrology: Symbols, meanings and characteristics of 12 zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Symbols, meanings and characteristics of 12 zodiac signs

Astrology Tips: According to astrology, there are a total of 12 zodiac signs and each of which has its own unique characteristics and symbols. If you are into astrology, you would know how interesting things are related to it. From your personality, weaknesses, strengths, abilities and talents, your zodiac signs tell about it all. All 12 zodiac signs are ruled by different planets. Along with this, they also have different elements (fire, air, earth and water), which have a significant impact on our lives. Know about the symbol, meaning and characteristics of the 12 zodiac signs here.

Aries

Dates: March 21–April 19

Element: Fire

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky day: Tuesday

Ruling Planet: Mars

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Libra, Leo

Lucky Number: 1, 8, 17

Taurus

Date range: April 20–May 20

Element: Earth

Lucky Colours: Green, Pink

Lucky Days: Friday, Monday

Ruling Planet: Venus

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Scorpio, Cancer

Lucky Number: 2, 6, 9, 12, 24

Gemini

Date range: May 21–June 20

Element: Air

Lucky Colours: Light-Green, Yellow

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Sagittarius, Aquarius

Lucky Number: 5, 7, 14, 23

Cancer

Date range: June 21 – July 22

Element: Water

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday

Ruling Planet: Moon

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Capricorn, Taurus

Lucky Number: 2, 3, 15, 20

Leo

Date range: July 23–August 22

Element: Fire

Lucky Colours: Golden, Yellow, Orange

Lucky Day: Sunday

Ruling Planet: Sun

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Aquarius, Gemini

Lucky Number : 1, 3, 10, 19

Virgo

Date range: August 23 – September 22

Element: Earth

Lucky Colours: Grey, Beige, Yellow

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Pisces, Cancer

Lucky Number: 5, 14, 15, 23, 32

Libra

Date range: September 23–October 22

Element: Air

Lucky Colours: Pink, Green

Lucky Day: Friday

Ruling Planet: Venus

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Aries, Sagittarius

Lucky Number: 4, 6, 13, 15, 24

Scorpio

Date range: October 23–November 21

Element: Water

Lucky Colours: Red, Rust

Lucky day: Tuesday

Ruling Planet: Mars

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer

Lucky Number: 8, 11, 18, 22

Sagittarius

Date range: November 22–December 21

Element: Fire

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Day: Thursday

Ruling Planet: Jupiter

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Gemini, Aries

Lucky Number: 3, 7, 9, 12, 21

Capricorn

Date range: December 22–January 19

Element: Earth

Lucky Colours: Brown, Black

Lucky Day: Saturday

Ruling Planet: Saturn

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer

Lucky Number: 4, 8, 13, 22

Aquarius

Date range: January 20–February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Colours: Light-Blue, Silver

Lucky Day: Saturday

Ruling Planet: Saturn

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Sagittarius, Leo

Lucky Number: 4, 7, 11, 22, 29

Pisces

Date range: February 19–March 20

Element: Water

Lucky Colours: Mauve, Lilac, Violet, Violet, Sea Green

Lucky Day: Thursday

Ruling Planet: Jupiter

Compatibility with other zodiac signs: Virgo, Taurus

Lucky Number: 3, 9, 12, 15, 18, 24

