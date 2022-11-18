Bhadra Kaal in November 2022: Dates, why is it inauspicious; know its relation with Shani Dev

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhadra Kaal in November 2022:

Bhadra Kaal in November 2022: Before doing any work in Hinduism, days and auspicious times are determined according to the Panchang. It is believed that the work done in auspicious time becomes successful. Bhadra period is considered inauspicious in Hinduism, that's why special care should be taken while doing any important work during this time. But what is the reason for this? Know about the inauspiciousness of Bhadra and Bhadrakal.

Why you should not do auspicious work in Bhadra Kaal

According to mythological beliefs, Bhadra is the daughter of Lord Suryanarayan and younger sister of Shani Dev, due to which her nature is said to be angry like Lord Shani. To control Bhadra's nature, Lord Brahma is believed to have placed it in a special part of the Panchang. According to the mythological texts, it is believed that doing any kind of auspicious work like mundan, house warming, matrimonial work etc. in the Bhadra period is considered inauspicious.

According to mythological texts, the literal meaning of Bhadra is 'wellfare'. Although Bhadra is exactly the opposite of its literal meaning. That's why it is not advised to do auspicious work during Bhadra period. It is a believed that by doing auspicious work in Bhadra period, the chances of any bad incident increases.

What is the importance of Bhadra in Panchang

According to Sanatan Hindu traditions, there are total 5 parts of Hindu Panchang. The names of these are-- Tithi, Vaar, Yoga, Nakshatra and Karan. There are 11 Karans in this and the name of the seventh karan is Bhadra.

Bhadra resides in these zodiac signs

According to astrology, when the Moon is in Cancer, Leo, Aquarius or Pisces, then Bhadra resides on the earth. When the Moon is in Aries, Taurus or Gemini, then Bhadra resides in heaven. When Moon resides in Sagittarius, Virgo, Libra or Capricorn, then Bhadra resides in Patal Lok. It is a belief that the world where Bhadra lives witnesses its impact. That's why when Bhadra resides on the earth, doing any auspicious work is prohibited.

