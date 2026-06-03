Bangladesh announce ODI squad for Australia series, all-rounder makes return after 4 years

New Delhi:

Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting Wednesday, June 3. A key development is the return of all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain, who comes back into the ODI group after a prolonged absence of four years. His selection follows a productive spell in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League, where he has been in strong form for Abahani Limited.

When it comes to Bangladesh’s traditional List A competition, Mosaddek has compiled 310 runs from six innings at an average of 77.50 and a strike rate of 129.17. His performances include a century and two half-centuries, alongside 12 wickets from seven innings, strengthening his case for national selection. Now, to strengthen the batting depth and introduce some balance in the bowling unit, Mossaddek has been included.

Explaining the role envisaged for Mosaddek within the XI, chief selector Habibul Bashar said that the team management wants to capitalise on his form and believes that his experience wilk come in handy.

"We feel that where we are considering Mosaddek to bat - where Afif used to bat at number six, Mosaddek is currently in very good batting form. At number six, his skill level can be more useful for us. He is also an experienced player, he has played before, and he is in very good form in the Premier League. At the same time, we can also utilise his all-round ability. His bowling ability is also quite useful for us. If he comes into the side, our balance improves further,” Bashir said.

Nurul returns to ODI scheme of things

Alongside Mosaddek’s return, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan has also been recalled after missing the previous ODI series against New Zealand. His inclusion comes in place of Afif Hossain and Mahidul Islam Ankon, who have been left out of the squad. Explaining the wicketkeeping decision, the selectors pointed to role suitability in the lower middle order.

"The main reason is that Ankon is basically a top-order batter in the Premier League, usually batting at number four or five. On the other hand, Sohan bats at number six and seven. We are considering a wicketkeeper-batter who will likely bat at six or seven, and in that role, we feel Sohan is more skilled and his abilities will be more useful for us,” he added.

Bangladesh squad for 1st & 2nd ODI vs Australia: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana

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