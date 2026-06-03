Delhi hotel fire tragedy: LG orders month-long fire safety audit across city, defaulters face closure

New Delhi:

Hours after a devastating fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed at least 21 lives, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu ordered an extensive month-long campaign to enforce fire safety regulations across the capital. The large-scale exercise will begin on June 4, and will focus on hotels, lodges, inns, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants and other commercial establishments considered vulnerable to fire-related incidents.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, where officials from multiple departments were directed to ensure strict implementation of fire safety norms throughout the city.

Joint enforcement teams to conduct ground inspections

Under the plan, district-level enforcement teams comprising the District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Municipal Corporation officials and representatives from the Delhi Fire Service will jointly conduct inspections and enforcement activities on the ground. The Home Department of the Delhi government has been designated as the nodal agency for the campaign and will coordinate with all departments involved in the exercise. Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner will jointly oversee and monitor the drive over the next month to ensure effective implementation.

Hotels exceeding permitted capacity to face action

Authorities have decided that hotel rooms operating beyond approved limits will be shut down immediately. Officials have also been directed to strictly enforce conditions linked to tourism and building licences. To strengthen compliance, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Tourism Department will organise area-wise meetings with hotel associations. During these interactions, stakeholders will be informed about mandatory fire safety requirements and licensing conditions.

Fire safety systems to be audited

From June 4, commercial establishments will be asked to inspect and maintain all fire safety infrastructure, including firefighting equipment, water tanks and water supply systems, within a period of 15 days. At the same time, government officers will carry out parallel audits to verify compliance and assess preparedness levels at these premises. Any establishment found violating fire safety norms may face closure.

Strict legal action against defaulters

The administration has made it clear that non-compliant premises will face stringent action, including sealing and legal proceedings. To improve monitoring, authorities will establish a dedicated helpline and email system within a week to enable citizens to report commercial buildings and residential welfare associations (RWAs) that fail to comply with fire safety requirements. Officials hope that public participation will help identify high-risk properties and strengthen enforcement efforts across Delhi.

Fire safety guidelines to be shared digitally

As part of the awareness campaign, digital fire safety guidelines will be circulated among commercial establishments and RWAs. Property owners will be encouraged to evaluate their preparedness, upgrade existing infrastructure where necessary and ensure complete compliance with prescribed safety standards. Commercial buildings and residential societies have also been advised to inspect their firefighting equipment, water storage facilities and emergency response systems.

Survey planned to improve fire tender access

The Lieutenant Governor has also directed land-owning agencies, Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Police to conduct a city-wide accessibility survey. The exercise will identify bottlenecks, narrow passages and other obstacles that delay the movement of fire tenders during emergencies. Authorities will work to remove such obstructions wherever possible and create alternative firefighting arrangements in areas where structural limitations exist.

Focus on victims of the Malviya Nagar fire

The administration has also outlined immediate measures for victims affected by the Malviya Nagar tragedy. Officials have been instructed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and expedite the identification of deceased victims. DNA sampling will be carried out where required, while authorities will coordinate with families and embassies to inform next of kin and facilitate cremation, burial or transportation of bodies. The sweeping measures reflect the administration's effort to prevent future tragedies and strengthen fire safety compliance across the national capital.

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