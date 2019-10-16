Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat October 15 episode: Why Modi said, Xi Jinping liked Aamir Khan movie 'Dangal'

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat October 15 episode

Trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect issues that matter to common voters. On Tuesday, while addressing a BJP election rally in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, Modi revealed that the Chinese President Xi Jinping told him during an informal meeting that he had seen Bollywood star Aamir Khan's superhit movie 'Dangal'.

Charkhi Dadri happens to be the hometown of the Phogat sisters, on whose real-life story was the movie 'Dangal' made. Babita Phogat, the female Indian wrestler who won silver medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the 2012 World Wrestling Championship. Her sister Geeta is the first female Indian wrestler to win gold at Commonwealth Games. Babita Phogat has been fielded by BJP from Dadri assembly constituency against seasoned politicians from opposition parties.

The movie 'Dangal' is the highest-grossing non-English foreign film in China, which has so far earned $216.2 million in that country alone. The movie was watched more than 400 million times on Chinese video streaming platforms. No wonder that the Chinese President thought it fit to watch the movie.

At the rally, Modi said: "During an informal meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping told me that he had seen 'Dangal' and it made me proud. Mhare Chhori Chhoron Se Kam Hai Ke? (Are our girls any less than the boys)"

Describing the girls of Haryana as 'dhaakad' (strong), Modi said his project 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (Save and Educate the Girl Child) could not have been successful without the help of the villagers of Haryana.

Aamir Khan once told me that the movie 'Dangal', in which he did the pivotal role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, father of the Phogat sisters, was a runaway hit in China, and he and the Phogat sisters became household names in that country. This movie has added to Haryana's popularity in the field of sports. BJP leaders in Haryana are confident that Babita Phogat would win the elections.

