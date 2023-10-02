Monday, October 02, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 2, 2023

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2023 23:25 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat - October 2

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • Big political gambit by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, caste-based survey results out in Bihar
  • Why PM Modi said, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has conceded defeat
  • PM Modi hits out at Congress, says opposition is trying to divide society on caste lines

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

