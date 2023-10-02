Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 2, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat - October 2

Big political gambit by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, caste-based survey results out in Bihar

Why PM Modi said, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has conceded defeat

PM Modi hits out at Congress, says opposition is trying to divide society on caste lines

