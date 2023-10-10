Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 10, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Death toll in Hamas, Israeli attacks surpasses 1,700, Gaza left in rubbles after nightlong bombardment
- Congress Working Committee passes resolutions, demands caste census, reaffirms support for Palestine
- Dissension among BJP leaders denied tickets in Rajasthan
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.