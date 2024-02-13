Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 13, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 13, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2024 23:35 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Modi gets warm hug from UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, addresses Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi
  • Punjab farmers stage protest at Shambhu border near Ambala, Haryana, Police use teargas, water cannons
  • Maharashtra BJP leaders welcome Ashok Chavan into party fold, Chavan commits gaffe, describes Mumbai BJP chief as Mumbai Congress chief

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

