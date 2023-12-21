Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 21, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Sobbing Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan aide elected Wrestling Fed chief

Preparations on war footing in Ayodhya, PM Modi to inaugurate airport, world-class railway station on Dec 30

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons, leaves for 10-day Vipassana camp in Punjab

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.