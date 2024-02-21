Bengal Police mulls action against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, shares video of him calling cop 'Khalistani'

Follow us on Image Source : X IPS officer Jaspreet Singh

The West Bengal Police is planning to take stern legal action against the Bharatiya Janata Party leader who allegedly called an IPS officer, who was deputed at Dhamakhali, a 'Khalistani'.

On X West Bengal Police said, "We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called ‘Khalistani’ by the state's Leader of the Opposition. His ‘fault’: he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law. This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual’s religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law. Stern legal action is being initiated."

In the video, IPS officer Jaspreet Singh, who has been in the middle of the controversy, is seen saying, "I will take action on this. Just because I am wearing a turban, you are saying this. If I was not wearing a turban, would you call me a Khalistani? You cannot say this about my religion."

Reacting to the controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The poison of 'cultivation of hatred' done by BJP to decorate its 'political market' has spread in the society. People who have been blinded by this poison are neither able to see the farmers, nor the soldiers, nor the respect for khaki. The country is with IPS Jaspreet Singh."

Sandeshkhali tense

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district has been tense with a large number of women in the locality accusing Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam. Two of Sheikh's aides, who along with others were booked under charges of gang rape and attempt to murder, have been arrested.