Bengal panchayat polls: PM Modi likely to address rally to woo voters in tribal-dominated Purulia next week

Bengal panchayat polls: In view of the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a rally this month in Purulia -- one of the tribal-dominated districts of the state. However, the state BJP unit in West Bengal is claiming that the PM's probable visit will be part of the party's nationwide programme to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the current Union government.

Sources from the state unit of BJP said that the Prime Minister might come to the state either on June 8 or June 9. He is expected to address a rally at tribal- dominated Purulia district, where the saffron forces have sufficient organisational strength.

"Like the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's national president JP Nadda are also expected to visit the state this month and hold rallies", said a state committee member of BJP in West Bengal.

BJP to conduct a mass outreach programme

He also said that the state BJP unit has decided to conduct a mass outreach programme in the state during the current month with special focus on rural pockets in the state.

"The basic focus of the mass outreach programme that will be conducted door-to-door will be to highlight the nine-year success stories of the Union government under the leadership of Narendra Modi," the state committee member said.

Amit Shah presses on boosting organisational base & booth-committees

Last month, when Union Minister Shah came to West Bengal, he held a meeting with the top leadership of the state BJP. In that meeting, he advised the leaders to strengthen the organisational base and booth-committees of the party in the state and focus on reaching out to as many people as possible.

"In his probable visit this month after the Prime Minister, the Union home minister is expected to review the organisation structure of the party in the state also," the state committee member said.

"During his last visit, the Union home minister advised the state leadership of the party to take the rural civic body polls with equal seriousness like that of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year, since the party's performance in the panchayat polls will show the direction for the strategies to be adopted for the big battle in 2024,' the state committee member said.

