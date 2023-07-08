Saturday, July 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Three TMC party workers dead, two injured in poll violence
Live now

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Three TMC party workers dead, two injured in poll violence

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Kolkata Updated on: July 08, 2023 8:32 IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election
Image Source : ANI West Bengal Panchayat Election

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: West Bengal begins crucial three-tier panchayat polls amid widespread violence and killings. Around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats. Since the day the polls were announced on June 8, widespread violence was reported in various parts of the state leading to the death of over a dozen people, including a teenager. The rural polls, which cover nearly 65 per cent of the state's population, also provide parties with a final opportunity to assess their booth-level organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as most of the 42 parliamentary seats are situated in rural areas of the state. Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the panchayat polls will take place on July 11.

 

Live updates :West Bengal panchayat polls

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 08, 2023 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Three party of our party workers dead, two injured: TMC

    Three of our party workers have been murdered in Rejinagar, Tufanganj and Khargram and two have been left wounded from gunshots in Domkol. West Bengal BJP, West Bengal CPI(M) and West Bengal Congress have been clamouring for the deployment of Central Forces. So, where are the Central Forces when they are needed the most?

  • Jul 08, 2023 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Congress, TMC workers killed in violence in separate incidents amid polling in West Bengal

    A 52-year-old TMC worker, Sateshuddin Sheikh killed in Khargram of Murshidabad. His body has been brought to a hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, a Congress worker, Phoolchand was killed during the nomination process for Panchayat election here in Khargram and Governor CV Ananda Bose met his family here yesterday.

  • Jul 08, 2023 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Residents of Nandigram Block 1 of Purba Medinipur district boycott election until CRPF are deployed to booths in Mahammadpur No. 2 area

    A voter, Govind says, "There is no Central force here. Booth capturing keeps happening here by TMC. They do bogus voting even in the name of the deceased. We won't allow voting here unless Central forces come here..."

  • Jul 08, 2023 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    People wait to cast their votes amid rainfall in Basanti of South 24 Parganas

    Voters queue up at a polling station in Basanti of South 24 Parganas district amid rainfall as they await their turn to cast a vote.

  • Jul 08, 2023 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Independent candidate shot at in Cooch Behar

    Independent candidate shot dead in Cooch Behar. 

  • Jul 08, 2023 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stopped by a few CPI-M candidates in Basudebpur

    On his way to a polling booth in Basudebpur of North 24 Parganas, Governor CV Ananda Bose stopped by a few CPI(M) candidates as they share their various issues with him.

  • Jul 08, 2023 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Polling booth in Cooch Behar's Sitai vandalised

    A polling booth in Cooch Behar's Sitai was vandalised while ballot papers were set on fire.

    Further details are awaited.

  • Jul 08, 2023 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Counting of votes to take place on July 11

  • Jul 08, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Voting underway in Cooch Behar

    Visuals from a polling booth in Dinhata, Cooch Behar.

     

  • Jul 08, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Voting for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections begins

    Voting on a total of 63,229 gram panchayat seats, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats and 928 zilla parishad seats began early morning on Saturday. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Top News

Related West-bengal News

Latest News