West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Three TMC party workers dead, two injured in poll violence

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: West Bengal begins crucial three-tier panchayat polls amid widespread violence and killings. Around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats. Since the day the polls were announced on June 8, widespread violence was reported in various parts of the state leading to the death of over a dozen people, including a teenager. The rural polls, which cover nearly 65 per cent of the state's population, also provide parties with a final opportunity to assess their booth-level organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as most of the 42 parliamentary seats are situated in rural areas of the state. Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the panchayat polls will take place on July 11.