West Bengal: FIR against Union Minister Shantanu Thakur based on complaints by his aunt and TMC MP

West Bengal Police has filed an FIR against Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shantanu Thakur following complaints made by Mamata Bala Thakur, a TMC MP and his aunt. Mamata Bala accused the minister of attempting to take control of a house where Binapani Devi, affectionately known as 'Boroma', lived until her passing five years ago.

What did the minister say?

Meanwhile, Shantanu Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, has dismissed the allegations as groundless. He asserted that Mamata Bala herself had taken over the house forcefully, despite him being the rightful heir. "An FIR had been registered against Shantanu Thakur based on a complaint by Mamata Bala Thakur under various sections including forcible trespassing. We have started a probe into the case," a senior police officer of Gaighata told the media.

Matua-majority Thakurnagar area in West Bengal witnessed dramatic scenes on Sunday night as supporters of both leaders came face to face over the control of a house where Binapani Devi lived till her death five years ago.

When did the incident happen?

According to the TMC, the incident happened when Shantanu Thakur along with his supporters allegedly tried to take control of the house, where Mamata Bala presently resides. Shantanu is the grandson of Binapani Devi, while Mamata Bala Thakur is her daughter-in-law. Thakurnagar is in North 24 Parganas district.

