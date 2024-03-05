Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Sandeshkhali row: Bengal govt refuses to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

Sandeshkhali row: Bengal govt refuses to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have alleged that now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2024 19:51 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of
Image Source : PTI Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday did not hand over custody of ex-Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the state government went to the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

The development has come after the Calcutta High Court directed the Bengal government to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI. However, the Mamata government moved the Supreme Court in the matter but the Apex court refused an urgent hearing in the matter.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 12.78 crore in the form of 14 immovable properties like apartment, agriculture land, land for fishery, land and building, etc in Gram Serberia, Sandeshkhali and Kolkata and two bank accounts under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the matter of Shahjahan Seikh and others.

ALSO READ Calcutta HC orders transfer of Sandeshkhali probe to CBI; Mamata govt gets jolt from Supreme Court

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement