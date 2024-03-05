Sandeshkhali row: Bengal govt refuses to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village, in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday did not hand over custody of ex-Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the state government went to the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

The development has come after the Calcutta High Court directed the Bengal government to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI. However, the Mamata government moved the Supreme Court in the matter but the Apex court refused an urgent hearing in the matter.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 12.78 crore in the form of 14 immovable properties like apartment, agriculture land, land for fishery, land and building, etc in Gram Serberia, Sandeshkhali and Kolkata and two bank accounts under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the matter of Shahjahan Seikh and others.

