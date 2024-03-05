Calcutta HC orders transfer of Sandeshkhali probe to CBI; Mamata govt gets jolt from Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (March 5) ordered to transfer of the Sandeshkhali probe to CBI, pertaining to the attack on ED officials. CBI is also expected to take the custody of suspended TMC leader Shiekh Shahjahan.

"Hand over Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4.30 pm," Calcutta High Court told the Bengal government.

Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court dismissed the SIT in the case and directed the Mamata Banerjee government to hand over Shahjahan to the CBI.

Shajahan was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29, after days of protests by the locals and the BJP.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order which on January 17 ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI only, the state prayed that the investigation be given to the state police only.

Jolt to Mamata government

Supreme Court refused urgent hearing in Sandeshkhali Case. Earlier, West Bengal government approached the top court seeking immediate hearing against Calcutta High Court's decision to transfer the case to probe agency CBI.

The TMC leader was arrested by the state police a day after the high court ordered that Sheikh, who is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, the ED or the West Bengal Police.

(With PTI inputs)