The National Investigation Agency (NIA) categorically denied allegations of mala fide in its Bhoopati Nagar Blast Case Actions on Sunday (April 7). The statement by the anti-terror agency comes merely a day after it sustained a 'vicious attack' by a mob of 150 in West Bengal's East Medinipur district. The attack also left two NIA officials severely injured.

In a statement released while detailing the timeline of the case, the agency said, “NIA made it clear that its actions were bona fide, lawful, and legally mandated, as part of its ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to the fabrication of a crude bomb, leading to an explosion that killed three persons in Naruabila village, PS Bhoopatinagar, district Purba Medinipur in West Bengal."

It further reiterated that its team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with its probe in said case. "The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for, and it was an attempt to obstruct the NIA from carrying out its lawful duties," the NIA added.

It is pertinent to note that the statement by the anti-terror agency comes in light of the district police action. They have booked NIA under charges of molestation.

Reportedly, the NIA officers were booked under sections 354 (molestation) and 441 (trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bhoopatinagar police station in East Medinipur. The FIR was filed following complaints by the family of the arrested accused and TMC worker Manabroto Jana.

Bengal BJP writes to Election Commission over attack on NIA

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP over the attack on the NIA yesterday approached the poll body over the immediate detention of the top state officials, including the DG & IG of West Bengal and ADG Law & Order, among others.

In a letter to the state Election Commission body, the BJP unit alleged that top state government officials were in direct alliance with the ruling TMC. Citing the absence of police presence from the attack site, the local BJP unit said, "The officers (including OC Bhoopatinagar Police Station, SDPO Contai, SP Purba Medinipur District, ADG Law & Order and DG & IG of West Bengal) have shown beyond doubt their complete allegiance towards the party in power, since the people being taken in custody by the NIA were TMC goons."

The state BJP unit, in their letter, further draws parallels over the incident's timeline with a derogatory statement passed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee against central agencies yesterday. It also linked the similarities of today's incident with what happened in Sandeshkhali a couple of months ago.

