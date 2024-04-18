Blast in West Bengal's Murshidabad during Ram Navami procession, one person injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees participate in a 'Ram Navami' procession, at Berhampore in Murshidabad district. (Representational image)

West Bengal: Several people were injured in clashes during Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Wednesday. The incident took place in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area when people who were carrying out the procession on the occasion of Ram Navami festival were targeted with stone pelting.

According to reports, a blast also occurred during the procession in which one woman was injured, police informed. The woman is being treated in Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking on the incident, a police official said, "The blast took place on Wednesday evening. A woman got injured in this. We are investigating the incident." The officer did not clarify whether the explosion was caused by a bomb or due to some other reason.

In the Rejinagar area of the district, the BJP alleged that stones were thrown at a Ram Navami procession.

"It was the duty of the state police to maintain law and order. We urge the Election Commission to take stern action against the police officers there," said BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay, commenting on the incident. Police, however, did not make any statement on the incident.

The TMC accused the BJP of triggering tensions ahead of the elections.

"The BJP is trying to orchestrate riots ahead of the elections. We condemn such incidents of violence, which is the handiwork of the BJP," said TMC leader Shantanu Sen.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had planned more than 5,000 programmes across the state on the occasion.

"Hindu unity transcends politics, it's about faith in Lord Ram," said VHP's national assistant secretary Sachindranath Singha.

Leaders of the TMC and BJP made best use of the occasion to reach out to voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Mamata Banerjee extends Ram Navami wishes

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on Ram Navami. Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, "best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all of you to maintain peace and prosperity."

With inputs from PTI

