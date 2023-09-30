Bengal has become land of 'bomb, bullet and injustice': BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi slams Mamata govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi

West Bengal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at West Bengal government over rising incidents of crime against women alleging that it has become a land of "bomb, bullet and injustice".

BJP tried to corner the Mamata government after an unidentified body of a young woman with her throat slit and face charred was found in a pool of blood in an orchid in North 24-Parganas.

“I am shocked…An unfortunate incident from West Bengal has come to the fore. This reminds how crimes against women are continuously happening in Bengal,” said BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

“Mamata Banerjee, who talks about 'maa mati manush', has today turned the state into land of bomb, bullet, and injustice with daughter,” she charged, demanding tough action against the perpetrators.

BJP's co-in charge for West Bengal Amit Malviya shared a purported video clip of the women's partially charred body on X and wrote. “This is the situation of law and order in West Bengal”.

“But Mamata Banerjee won't utter a word,” he said.

He alleged that it won't be a surprise if “criminals, patronised by the TMC, involved in women trafficking, are behind this.”

“But then it would mean a silent burial to the tragic death," the BJP leader added.

Malviya also lashed out I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties and asked if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will question the Mamata government.

“Will Rahul Gandhi, who is quick to shed crocodile tears, when politically expedient, castigate Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in West Bengal? Or compulsion of INDIA alliance will come in the way?” the BJP leader asked.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Communal tension erupts in Jaipur after death of biker due to thrashing, compensation announced

ALSO READ | 'Change is finalised in Chhattisgarh': PM Modi in Bilaspur ahead of assembly elections