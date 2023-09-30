Rajasthan: Communal tension erupts in Jaipur after death of biker due to thrashing, compensation announced

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan: 18-year-old dies in violent road rage case in Jaipur, city tense

Communal tension gripped Jaipur on Saturday after an 18-year-old motorcycle rider lost his life in a thrashing that broke out after a collision between two motorcyclists. Meanwhile, the state government announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a dairy booth and a contractual job while MLA Amin Kaggi and Rafiq Khan met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The incident took place after two bikes collided and a fight broke out between the two riders. Their fight was intervened by the people present at the spot, following which, one of the bike riders left but the other bike one took enmity with the residents of the colony and fought with them.

A fierce fight broke out between the people of the colony and the 18-year-old biker, who lost his life. The biker, identified as Iqbal, began fighting with the residents of the colony who had intervened in breaking up fight. Special Task Force (STF) aloNg with forces from several police stations have been deployed at the spot.

Earlier, a bike rider, his wife and their pregnant daughter died in a road accident in Tapukada police station area of ​​Bhiwadi. In this incident, a tempo hit the bike during the night. On this matter, Police Officer Bhagwan Sahay Sharma said that those who died in this accident have been identified as Gyan Singh, his wife 48 and daughter Sunita. He told that at the time of the accident, Gyan Singh was returning from the farm with his family. The official said that the body has been handed over to the relatives after postmortem on Tuesday. Police have seized the tempo, while the auto driver is still absconding.

Yet earlier, a government school principal and a student had died while 20 others were injured when a bus collided with a parked dumper in Barmer district on Saturday night. Police said the bus collided with a dumper near Sehlau village, killing government school principal Mohammed Ibrahim (50) and a 13-year-old student. He said that the incident occurred when these people were returning to Datani in Barmer after participating in a music competition organized in Jalore.

An official of the district administration said that the team of Swami Vivekananda Government Model School, Datani, had gone to Raniwada in Jalore to participate in the competition. The principal and three teachers were also with the students. The official said that three seriously injured girls have been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur while the other injured are being treated in Barmer.

