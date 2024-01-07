'TMC remains unified': Abhishek Banerjee dismisses reports of generational differences

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kolkata: TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee speaks at an event.

Abhishek Banerjee, senior leader and national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), affirmed on Sunday that the party stands united under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, dismissing any perceived distinctions between the old guard and the new generation. Addressing allegations of potential inactivity within the party, Banerjee labeled such reports as "wrong and baseless."

As Mamata Banerjee's nephew, he emphasized the collective commitment of the party towards seamless collaboration for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Contrary to claims hinting at a potential step back from party activities, Abhishek Banerjee asserted, "Reports suggesting that I have decided to become inactive in the party are inaccurate. Yes, with the Lok Sabha elections approaching, I have responsibilities to campaign in my constituency, but that doesn't mean I won't contribute to the party if assigned any task." The statement reinforces the party's solidarity and commitment to a cohesive approach in the lead-up to the elections.

