Who is Shahjahan Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind attack on ED officials in West Bengal

Image Source : PTI Security personnel with others stand near a vehicle which was allegedly damaged by the supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan during a raid the ED officials at his residence, in North 24 Parganas district.

West Bengal: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a look-out notice for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh after its officials were attacked by a mob when it went to search his premises in connection with the Public Distribution System (PDS) scam on Friday.

The probing agency's officials were attacked "with an intention to cause death" when they went to carry out raids agains the TMC leader.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate said, "Mob snatched, robbed mobile phones, laptop, cash and wallets of ED officials during raid in West Bengal... three officers suffered grievous injuries."

Who is Shahjahan Sheikh?

Shahjahan Sheikh is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who is being probed in multi-crore ration distribution case in the state.

Shahjahan Sheikh, who is also known as 'Bhai', started working as a small-time worker in the fisheries of the Sandeshkhali block in North 24 Parganas near Bangladesh border.

The eldest of four siblings, Sheikh began as a worker in fisheries and brick kilns in Sandeshkhali.

In 2004, he entered politics as a union leader in brick kilns. He later joined the local CPI(M) unit, maintaining his presence despite the changing political landscape in West Bengal.

Known for fiery speeches and organizational skills, Sheikh caught the attention of TMC leadership in 2012.

Under the stewardship of the then TMC national general secretary Mukul Roy and North 24 Parganas TMC district president Jyotipriyo Mullick, he joined the party and quickly ascended in power, becoming a close associate of Mullick.

Since then, his trajectory in the corridors of power has been unstoppable, raising eyebrows with his rapid ascent akin to a rocket.

In 2018, Sheikh gained prominence as the deputy head of the Sarberiya Agarhati gram panchayat.

Currently serving as the president of the Sandeshkhali TMC unit, his political trajectory peaked when he secured a zilla parishad seat last year.

Sheikh, known as 'Matsa Karmadhakshya' (In-charge of fisheries) for North 24 Parganas, he oversees the district's fishery development, reflecting his influential standing in both political and economic spheres.

In addition to his political roles, Sheikh is a go-to figure for conflict resolution in the area, mediating family disputes and land disagreements. His younger brothers are active TMC workers managing his business, including land dealings.

Described by locals as both a messiah and a terror, Sheikh, also known as 'Bhai,' commands respect and fear in the region.

"To some, he is a messiah; to his detractors, he is a terror. He carries a Robin Hood image in the area and is affectionately known as 'Bhai' among his supporters," said a local TMC leader.

Despite involvement in criminal cases, he has played a key role in curbing child trafficking, earning recognition for his efforts in making Sarberia Agarhati gram panchayat a 'Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat' in 2019.

In the aftermath of the violent clashes between BJP and TMC workers in Sandeshkhali post-Lok Sabha polls in June 2019, resulting in deaths on both sides, Sheikh found himself implicated in a murder FIR filed in connection with the incident.

Sheikh's journey from a humble worker in the fisheries of North 24 Parganas to a prominent political figure is marked by controversy and influence.

The current events highlight the complex interplay of power, politics, and controversies associated with Sheikh's role in the fisheries belt of Bengal.

With inputs from PTI

