West Bengal: NCST issues notice on Sandeshkhali incident, plans site visit

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose interacts with women protestors at Sandeshkhali block, in North 24 Parganas district.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice regarding the Sandeshkhali incident, indicating significant concern over the matter. The Vice-Chairperson and a team from the NCST are scheduled to visit the site tomorrow, February 22nd, to assess the situation firsthand.

Notice on Sandeshkhali incident

Expressing grave concern over the Sandeshkhali incident, the NCST has taken swift action by issuing a notice to address the matter promptly. The commission aimed to investigate the situation thoroughly and ensure that appropriate measures were taken to address any issues faced by the tribal community.

Site visit scheduled

In response to the urgency of the situation, the Vice-Chairperson of the NCST, along with a team of officials, decided to visit the site of the incident on February 22nd. This on-site visit will enable the commission to gather firsthand information, assess the ground reality, and interact with the affected community members to understand their grievances.

Commitment to addressing concerns

The NCST's decision to visit Sandeshkhali underscored its commitment to protecting the rights and interests of scheduled tribes across the country.

