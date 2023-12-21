West Bengal maintains vigilance amid national uptick in COVID-19 cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the West Bengal Health Department has affirmed its commitment to conducting surveillance for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), aligning with central guidelines. A senior official from the department shared insights following their participation in a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The official stated, "We will continue our surveillance activity as per the health ministry guidelines. At present, there is not a single COVID-19 case in our state. However, we are ready with the infrastructure."

During the meeting, Minister Mandaviya emphasised that the COVID-19 situation was ongoing and urged states to monitor emerging cases, symptoms, and case severity to plan an appropriate public health response. He urged all states to stay vigilant, enhance surveillance, and ensure adequate stocks of essential medical supplies such as medicines, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators, and vaccines.

While several states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Karnataka, have witnessed an increase in the daily positivity rate, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is actively involved in genome sequencing of the new JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2. Officials from the Union Health Ministry confirmed that 21 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant has been identified across the country.

The JN.1 variant, known as BA.2.86.1.1, emerged in late 2023 and is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS-CoV-2. The focus on genomic surveillance underscores the authorities' commitment to understanding and addressing the evolving landscape of the virus. As the situation unfolds, the states, including West Bengal, are gearing up to ensure a robust response to any potential resurgence of COVID-19.

