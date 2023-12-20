Wednesday, December 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Mamata Banerjee seeks resolution on pending dues in meeting with PM Modi | WATCH

Mamata Banerjee seeks resolution on pending dues in meeting with PM Modi | WATCH

Mamata Banerjee highlighted the cessation of funds for the rural roads program, a joint venture between the state and the Centre. Banerjee pointed out that the Centre collects money through GST, and the state has a rightful share in the funds.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2023 12:00 IST
Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to address the longstanding issue of pending dues to the state. The meeting comes amidst an escalating dispute over the alleged withholding of central funds to Bengal.

Addressing the media before her departure to New Delhi on Sunday, Chief Minister Banerjee accused the Centre of halting all funds for Bengal, including those designated for the housing program Banglar Bari. 

Mamata Banerjee endorses Kharge as PM candidate; Kejriwal also extends support

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her endorsement of Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial candidate. She clarified that her support, as well as that of Arvind Kejriwal, comes with a clear endorsement.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Kolkata News

Latest News