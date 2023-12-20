Mamata Banerjee seeks resolution on pending dues in meeting with PM Modi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to address the longstanding issue of pending dues to the state. The meeting comes amidst an escalating dispute over the alleged withholding of central funds to Bengal.

Addressing the media before her departure to New Delhi on Sunday, Chief Minister Banerjee accused the Centre of halting all funds for Bengal, including those designated for the housing program Banglar Bari.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her endorsement of Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial candidate. She clarified that her support, as well as that of Arvind Kejriwal, comes with a clear endorsement.