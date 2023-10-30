Singur Nano plant case: Tata Motors wins arbitral proceedings, Bengal govt told to pay Rs 766 cr compensation

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Tata Motors wins Singur Nano plant case

Tata Motors on Monday said that the company has won the arbitral proceedings against West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) in Nano’s scrapped Singur plant case. The company had moved court on account of the loss of capital in investments made in the abandoned car manufacturing plant at Singur.

Tata Motors had to announce pulling out of the Singur plant set up to manufacture 'Nano' car in 2008 following a stiff resistance by the Trinamool Congress led by then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee alleging forcible acquisition of farmland.

Tata Motors Limited to get Rs 765.78 crore plus interest

"In respect of arbitration proceedings between Tata Motors Limited (TML) and WBIDC, this is to inform that the aforesaid pending arbitral proceedings before a three-member Arbitral Tribunal has now been finally disposed of in favour of TML on October 30, 2023, and the company has been held to recover Rs 765.78 crore plus interest from WBIDC," the company said in the regulatory filing.

With the making of the final tribunal award, the arbitral proceedings have come to an end, the company said.