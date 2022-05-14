Ratan Tata shares real reason behind launching Nano; netizens call him 'Legend'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RATAN TATA Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons gave Indians the luxury to have their own four-wheelers by introducing India's most compact and 'affordable' car, Nano in 2008. It changed the picture of the entire auto industry. However, in the course of ten years, the car faced its own challenges in terms of production, safety and other such factors. Recently, Ratan Tata himself took to Instagram and shared the real reason why he came up with the idea of producing a cheap car.

Sharing a picture from the launch of the car, Tata said, "What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads."

"One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it had taught me to doodle when I was free. At first we were trying to figure out how to make two wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano, was always meant for all our people," he added.

Netizens were delighted to know his inspiration for the creation of the car and were impressed by his noble thoughts. They took to the comments section and showered their love on the businessman. One of the users wrote, "Still remember your words ( A promise is a promise)." Another said, "Sir, whenever I see a Nano on the road, I say to myself - "What an underrated car". Sad that it got discontinued. But I'm sure there are people who will always preserve it as a treasure."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RATAN TATA Ratan Tata

Television actor Sachin Shroff also dropped his comment and said, "It was a beautiful thought to roll out a car like nano.."

Image Source : INSTAGARM/RATAN TATA Ratan Tata

A user also mentioned, "An entrepreneur who thinks about his people is the epitome! As an entrepreneur, I wish and try to gain a few qualities like yours! You are the best Sir!"

Image Source : INSTAGARM/RATAN TATA Ratan Tata

For the unversed, in 2017, Tata Motors said manufacturing would continue due to the company's emotional commitment to the project. Its production was eventually halted in May 2018.