Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over Manipur situation, asks 'where is Beti Bachao slogan now'?

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday pummeled the Bharatiya Janata Party over the continuous brutality in Manipur, Bilkis Bano, and wrestlers' sexual harassment cases, guaranteeing that the BJP's 'Beti Bachao' motto has now transformed into 'Beti Jalao'.

Tending to the TMC's Martyrs' Day in Kolkata, which was attended by massive TMC workers in the core of the city, Mamata said, "You (BJP) gave 'Beti Bachao' motto, where is your slogan now? Today, Manipur is burning, the entire nation is burning. In Bilkis Bano's case, the blamed were released on bail. In the wrestlers' case, (Brij Bhushan Singh) was additionally conceded bail...The women of the nation will throw you out of the country's governmental issues in the approaching decisions."

"I need to ask PM Modi, did the occurrence in Manipur not hurt you even a bit? You point fingers at West Bengal, yet don't you have love for sisters and mothers? When will girls be scorched, Dalits, minorities, and individuals be killed? We won't leave Manipur; North Eastern sisters are our sisters," Banerjee further said.

A viral video from Manipur, shot on May 4, showing two tribal women being marched naked, has prompted nationwide outrage. The BJP, which is the ruling party in Manipur, has come under attack from the Opposition, which has requested the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

In addition, Mamata stated that "she had requested that all Chief Ministers of the "INDIA" alliance visit Manipur together. Will inform you when the date is set," she stated. The TMC supremo likewise said the Opposition coalition would put together all fights against the Centre under the banner of the alliance "INDIA".

Mamata's rally comes days after she went to the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, where it was concluded that their front will be designated INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

