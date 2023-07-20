Manipur horror: INDIA coalition parties plan to send Mamata-led CMs' delegation to northeast state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee to lead CMs' delegation to Manipur

Manipur's horrific incident in which a mob forced women to parade naked and later allegedly gang-raped them on camera, triggered a fresh round of criticism of ruling BJP by Oppositon parties. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led newly formed coalition - INDIA - is planning to corner the government.

Banerjee on Thursday said that she was in talks with CMs of states ruled by parties in the opposition coalition INDIA to send a delegation to violence-hit Manipur.

Hitting out at the Centre over the violence in Manipur, she said "mothers and daughters" of the country are crying after seeing the May 4 video that showed two women being paraded naked by a mob.

"Today, I am extremely troubled. I feel ashamed having seen that horrific video clip, which has gone viral. Although it has been taken down from social media after being forced by the government, the fact is already so many people have witnessed barbarism. This anarchy has to stop. It is due to the Centre's policies that the country is burning," she said.

Whataboutery is not the way to go forward, she said, while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The PM was busy equating the tragedy in Manipur with Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Whataboutery is not the way to go forward. What is wrong is wrong. Rather than suppressing facts by countering us, they should ensure that the country doesn't suffer," The CM said.

'merchant of violence'

Calling the BJP a "merchant of violence", Banerjee said the Centre should work to unite all communities.

"When the PM goes abroad, he keeps claiming that democracy is alive and that ours is the biggest democracy in the world. But in reality, the BJP bats for one-party rule, which is atrociously terrible," she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief said parties in the opposition coalition INDIA were discussing the situation in Manipur.

"If we get an opportunity, some of the chief ministers would want to go to Manipur," she said.

"INDIA stands for Manipur, INDIA stands for peace and unity. We will talk among ourselves and see if the other parties agree to the proposal," she added.

Earlier in a tweet, she had described the May 4 incident as an "act of barbarism".

"Heartbroken and outraged to witness the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob. No words can express the pain and anguish of witnessing the violence inflicted on marginalised women. This act of barbarism is beyond comprehension and humanity. We must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by the miscreants & bring justice to the victims," Banerjee tweeted.

The BJP claimed that Banerjee was trying to divert attention from "her government's failures" in maintaining the law and order situation in West Bengal.

"So many people have died during the panchayat elections. She should first answer why there is lawlessness in the state and so many people died," BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said.

A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and molested by a mob from the other side. Four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Why violence in Manipur

More than 150 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- Manipur: Eyewitness, husband of woman who was forced to strip by mob recalls horror | EXCLUSIVE

Latest India News