Updated on: August 16, 2023 21:44 IST

World Badminton Championship 2023 : PV Sindhu, Lakshay Sen, K.Srikant ready for Badminton's WC starting from 21 August in Denmark.

Badminton fever is about to take over the world as the upcoming edition of the World Badminton Championship is all set to begin on 21st August in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tournament is arguably considered the most prestigious in the sport.