Updated on: September 01, 2023 12:37 IST

Sports Wrap: Neeraj got second place in Diamond League and Rinku Singh's amazing batting, Latest news of Sports

Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in Olympic 2021 and World Championship, finished second in the Diamond League in Zurich. He missed coming at number one by a small margin. See all the latest news from the sports world here.