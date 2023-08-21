Monday, August 21, 2023
     
  5. ODI WC 2023: ICC released Mascot for ODI World Cup, Bumrah and Virat glimpses shown in the video. You can also name the mascots.

Updated on: August 21, 2023 0:01 IST

ODI WC 2023: ICC released Mascot for ODI World Cup, Bumrah and Virat glimpses shown in the video. You can also name the mascots. ODI WC 2023: ICC rele

ODI WC 2023 is starting from 5 October and before that ICC has unveiled two mascots for the ODI World Cup. One of them is a male batsman and the other is a female bowler.
