Tuesday, August 15, 2023
     
  5. Independence Day Special : Team India Players Like Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and many others wished the countrymen on the Independence Day, See Video.

Updated on: August 15, 2023 20:40 IST

Independence Day Special : Team India Players Like Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and many others wished the countrymen on the Independence Day, See Video.

The whole country is celebrating Independence Day today and is painted in the colors of patriotism. In this episode, the players of Team India wished all the countrymen in different ways on the occasion of Independence Day, watch the video.
