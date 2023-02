Updated on: February 05, 2023 17:20 IST

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar accused of doping, banned for 21 months!

Star India gymnast Dipa Karmarkar has been suspended by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on Friday after they confirmed the news on its website. The suspension will remain for 21 months and is already in effect since 2021. The suspension will last until July 2023, during which she can't be an